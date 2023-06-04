AXS Investments LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.52. 5,792,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.