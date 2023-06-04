AXS Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.1% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.33.

NOW stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $548.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $556.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.68, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.86.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,909 shares of company stock worth $15,361,500. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

