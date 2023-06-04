AXS Investments LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.62.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,592. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

