AXS Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 36,520,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,934,688. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. The company has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.04, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

