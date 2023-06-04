AXS Investments LLC Sells 1,799 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,383,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,728 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Bank of America raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.13. 4,186,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

