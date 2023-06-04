AXS Investments LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,628 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.9% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.65.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $9.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.37. 4,334,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

