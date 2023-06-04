AXS Investments LLC Sells 6,216 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AXS Investments LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.5% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.0 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.