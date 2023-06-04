B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Investment analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s current price.

BOWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

Shares of BOWL opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.34 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 1,325.87% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 204,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $3,308,446.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $540,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,764,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,108,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 204,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $3,308,446.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,146,384 shares of company stock worth $77,583,360 in the last ninety days. 53.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $26,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

