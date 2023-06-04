Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Position Lifted by C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust

C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance comprises about 36.6% of C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,019,570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 306,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

NYSE BCSF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 128,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,188. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

