BakeryToken (BAKE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.65 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, BakeryToken has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $999,938.15 and $4.65 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BakeryToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies and tokens in a decentralized and secure manner. It offers a range of features, such as liquidity pools, yield farming, and staking, that incentivize network participation and contribution.The platform is named after its native token, BAKE, which is used to enable various features and services within the BakerySwap ecosystem. BAKE is also used to incentivize network participants to provide liquidity to the platform, stake their tokens, and participate in governance decisions.Overall, BakerySwap provides a user-friendly and decentralized platform for trading cryptocurrencies and tokens, while providing incentives for network participation and contribution through its native token, BAKE.”

