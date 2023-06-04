Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

BBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,864,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,010,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 292,094 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 234,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 58,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 99,614 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

