Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Price Performance

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 866,679 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 58.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 790,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 292,158 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 569.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 202,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

