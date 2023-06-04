Barclays Cuts Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $27.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPC. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 207,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 70,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

