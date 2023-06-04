Barclays Cuts Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $27.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPC. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance
NASDAQ:PPC opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $34.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 207,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 70,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
