Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $100,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after buying an additional 286,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,614,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

PSA opened at $288.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.38 and its 200 day moving average is $293.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

