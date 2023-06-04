Barclays PLC Buys 65,447 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,447 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Ameriprise Financial worth $86,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,383,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 215,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,054,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,008,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $313.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.63 and a 200 day moving average of $317.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

