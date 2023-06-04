Barclays PLC Purchases 124,773 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 782,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,773 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Cadence Design Systems worth $125,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 80,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 42,639 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $229.69 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $239.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day moving average is $190.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $3,553,754.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,001,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $7,447,528.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,334 shares of company stock valued at $69,465,651. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

