Barclays PLC Purchases 185,331 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,406,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $139,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Barclays started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average is $104.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

