Barclays PLC Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 315,629 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Digital Realty Trust worth $88,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $105.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $139.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

