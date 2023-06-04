Barclays Trims Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price to $137.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.29.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $147.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,264,000 after buying an additional 351,965 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after buying an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after buying an additional 157,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,911,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.