Bayshore Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.5% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 180,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,157. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $56.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.