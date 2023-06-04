Bayshore Asset Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,649 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

DFAX traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 570,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,825. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

