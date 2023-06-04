Bayshore Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 24.4% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $37,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 113,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

