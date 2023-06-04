Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Benchmark Electronics worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

BHE stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.