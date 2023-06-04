Berenberg Bank Raises Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Price Target to GBX 960

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 940 ($11.62) to GBX 960 ($11.86) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.62) to GBX 970 ($11.99) in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TATYY opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides conclusion for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier food and drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.