BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $13.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIGC. DA Davidson began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of BIGC opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $38,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,880 shares in the company, valued at $661,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $38,586.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,825 shares of company stock valued at $152,696. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

