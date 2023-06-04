BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $27,055.32 or 0.99995787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $335.99 million and approximately $419,343.47 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00026840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019779 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015788 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 27,053.73729462 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $403,526.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.