BitDAO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.37 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One BitDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001830 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $2.37 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars.

