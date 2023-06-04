BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0477 on Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $857,811.53 and $87,790.21 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019771 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,066.98 or 1.00060479 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04663903 USD and is down -8.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $15,558.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

