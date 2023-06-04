BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $566.69 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $566.69 million and $12.86 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003446 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003103 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000988 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000059 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $13,560,253.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.