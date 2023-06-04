Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) by 197.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Black Mountain Acquisition worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Black Mountain Acquisition by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Black Mountain Acquisition by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Black Mountain Acquisition by 1,122.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 55,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Black Mountain Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMAC opened at $10.55 on Friday. Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Black Mountain Acquisition Company Profile

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

