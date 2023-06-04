Blockearth Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.50 (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Blockearth token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockearth has a total market cap of $36.50 million and $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockearth has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockearth alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blockearth Token Profile

Blockearth launched on October 7th, 2021. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockearth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockearth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockearth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockearth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.