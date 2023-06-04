Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.07. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Blue Moon Metals Trading Down 17.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45.

About Blue Moon Metals

(Get Rating)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Moon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Moon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.