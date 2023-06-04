BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) to “Outperform”

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $389.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $270.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.80.

NYSE KNSL opened at $337.65 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $202.00 and a fifty-two week high of $345.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $1,110,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,452 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

