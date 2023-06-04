Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $231,000 in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $151,000.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of COGT opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.