Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $337,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,697,000 after buying an additional 598,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,625,000 after buying an additional 162,854 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,348,000 after buying an additional 1,534,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,338,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,382,000 after buying an additional 184,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,303,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,492,000 after buying an additional 406,431 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of -316.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,562,920. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.