Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $2,089,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $9,986,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 14,819.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 963,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 956,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

