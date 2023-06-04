Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,200 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,352 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,288,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 77,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 73,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 213,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,110,053.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,221,353.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,977.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,284 shares of company stock worth $13,147,855 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

