Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of UWM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of UWM by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UWMC has been the subject of several research reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWM stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.19 million, a PE ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.17 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

