Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.09. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

Bright Mountain Media Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc is a holding company, which focuses on digital publishing and advertising technology. It engages in content creation and advertising technology development that helps customers connect with, and market to, targeted audiences in environments using a variety of digital advertising formats.

