Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Lifted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.5 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

