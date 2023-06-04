Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price at $6.82

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLDP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 14.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 39,711 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 130.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 202,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 114,480 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,651,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 70,374 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

