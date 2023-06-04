BTIG Research Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $188.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $151.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average is $122.64.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.