BTIG Research Upgrades Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) to Buy

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Q2 Stock Down 0.1 %

QTWO stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. Q2 has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

In other Q2 news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,780,067.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,182,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 154,922 shares of company stock worth $4,415,636. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Q2 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Q2 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Q2 by 39.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Stories

