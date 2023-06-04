CannabisCoin Market Cap Tops $481,070.34 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $481,070.34 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,080.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00346542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00546818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00067025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.30 or 0.00425748 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003672 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

