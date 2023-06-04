CannabisCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.78 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $483,749.37 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,235.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00351964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00548996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00066851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00427576 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003658 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

