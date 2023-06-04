Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.76

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and traded as high as $36.53. Capgemini shares last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 96,837 shares traded.

Capgemini Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5487 per share. This is a boost from Capgemini’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.