Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Capital One Financial worth $88,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.80.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.89.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

