Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.74 billion. Capri also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.70-$0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.19.

NYSE CPRI traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $36.10. 4,684,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,335. Capri has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capri will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,608 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $282,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 34.8% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $4,527,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

