Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised Capri from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Capri has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $69.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Capri by 29.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after buying an additional 804,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Capri by 27.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after buying an additional 581,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capri by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,514,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,204,000 after buying an additional 123,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

