Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.30.

FUN opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 36.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,688,000 after buying an additional 946,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $30,633,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

